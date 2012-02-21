BOSTON Feb 21 State Street Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley recently received nearly $15 million in restricted stock for his performance in 2011 and as a settlement of awards from previous years, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hooley received 368,794 total shares of restricted stock with a value of $14.8 million, based on State Street's Friday closing price of $40.25. About 31,000 of those shares were withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations, the SEC filing said.

The Boston-based custody bank disclosed the amounts in an SEC filing on Friday night before a three-day holiday weekend. Over the past year, shares of State Street are down 12 percent, outperforming the 16 percent decline on the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index.

The biggest slug of restricted stock, 195,483 shares, was settlement of a performance award granted as part of Hooley's 2010 compensation, according to the SEC filing.

Hooley also received smaller amounts of restricted stock for settlement of performance awards granted for part of his 2009 compensation and for 2006, in connection with his appointment to the office of vice chairman, according to the SEC filing.

For 2011, State Street granted Hooley 142,489 shares of restricted stock, currently valued at $5.7 million.

In the company's proxy for 2010, the company said 61 percent of Hooley's total compensation was linked to deferred, performance-based restricted stock. The company's next proxy, which will give a more complete picture of Hooley's 2011 compensation, is due in April.