BOSTON Oct 16 State Street Corp said on
Tuesday that it could miss its 2012 target for keeping a lid on
compensation expenses, a development that might embolden
investors unhappy with the pace of cost-cutting at the world's
No. 2 custody bank.
"If the overall revenue environment remains weak, it will
likely affect our ability to achieve our compensation-to-revenue
goal for the full-year 2012," State Street Chief Financial
Officer Ed Resch said on a conference call.
State Street's goal is to keep the compensation ratio at
about 39 percent, compared with 40 percent in 2011. That goal
could be hard to meet, though, if revenue were flat or declined.
Some shareholders, including activist investor Nelson Peltz,
have been critical of State Street's compensation ratio, saying
it is too high. And on Monday, the Financial Times reported that
four large shareholders would like to see State Street replace
either Chief Executive Jay Hooley or Resch.