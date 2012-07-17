July 17 State Street Corp said Tuesday that second-quarter net income fell 4 percent as subdued activity in global capital markets hurt trading and service fees.

Boston-based State Street's net income was $480 million, or 98 cents a share, compared with $502 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period.

Total revenue slipped to $2.42 billion in the quarter from $2.49 billion in the year-ago period.

Separately, State Street said it agreed to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc's hedge fund administration business for $550 million. The deal is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter.