* U.S. custody banks much larger than European rivals
* Analysts: State Street in best position to make a deal in
Europe
* Some European banks under pressure to sell assets, raise
capital
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, May 23 State Street Corp
Chairman Jay Hooley has sent a not-so-subtle message to European
banks: He's ready to buy their custody and trust operations.
Hooley offered a strong hint of potential European targets
last week at the company's annual meeting. One slide ranked
leading custody banks around the world, showing that the four
largest, all U.S.-based, controlled 60 percent of the global
market.
Citing an "opportunity to make acquisitions," Hooley said
the next 16 largest custody banks, most of them in Europe, will
have a tough time making a go of it.
"We see in competing against these organizations, they don't
have the latest product, they're not making investments and
sometimes they don't even have the best talent," he said.
Hooley's swipe at European-based custody and trust
operations, including market leaders HSBC Holdings PLC,
BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole SA's CACEIS unit, is consistent with what
analysts are seeing in the market.
"It feels as if the larger European competitors (HSBC, BNP
Paribas and Soc Gen) have been less of a player lately,
especially for the increasingly sophisticated clients," Nomura
Securities analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in a recent report.
Expanding in Europe is a linchpin to Hooley's global growth
strategy for State Street. Over the past decade, Boston-based
State Street's revenue outside the United States has nearly
quadrupled to $3.9 billion. But that still was just 41 percent
of the bank's 2011 operating revenue of $9.5 billion.
The vast assets managed for Europe's aging population of
wealthy investors and retirees offers an inviting market for
U.S.-based custody banks. State Street says almost 50 percent of
worldwide retirement asset growth from 2011 to 2015, excluding
the United States, is expected to come from Europe.
A big acquisition in Europe could help State Street pass
arch rival BNY Mellon Corp., the global custody bank
leader, with $26.6 trillion in assets under custody and
administration. JPMorgan Chase & Company Inc is second
with $25.2 trillion, followed by $23.2 trillion at State Street.
"I always compare us to how we do against the rest of the
world," Hooley said at the company's annual meeting.
BNY Mellon does not have as much capital as State Street and
is focused on buying back its own stock rather than making
deals. Its stock is off about 27 percent over the past year.
To be sure, Europe's largest banks may not be much
interested in selling to Hooley, said Edward Jones analyst Logan
Purk. But given new bank capital requirements, Purk would not
rule out a deal or two.
"If anyone were to do a game-changing deal, State Street is
the only company that can do it," Purk said. "State Street has
more dry powder and is hungry for acquisitions."
State Street is likely at least to acquire a service or
technological advancement from one of Europe's smaller banks so
it can add to its operations immediately, Purk said.
One of State Street's largest shareholders, however, is
likely working to curb any appetite for a big deal.
Billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund
Management LP has said State Street paid too much for previous
acquisitions, hurting profits and total shareholder returns.
Trian is one of State Street's largest investors and has
Hooley's ear.
As a result, Trian's influence is expected to keep State
Street's possible bidding more constrained than in years past.
State Street has enough capital to do up to $2 billion in
acquisitions, but any deal would require the bank to get the
blessing of the Federal Reserve, Nomura's Schorr said.
The question remains whether the Europeans will sell.
HSBC declined to comment on a possible sale. BNP, Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole did not respond to requests for
comment.
At London-based HSBC, which has announced an unprecedented
number of asset disposals over the past 12 months, the custody
business generated $395 million in operating income in the first
quarter and $1.7 billion in 2011.
Still, HSBC, the largest custody operator based in Europe,
has only about $8 trillion in assets under custody and
administration, compared with the leaders' more than $20
trillion. Like other global banks, HSBC has to meet the more
stringent capital requirements of Basel III. Selling assets and
returning to core banking activities are part of the calculus to
make regulators happy.
The view inside BNP Paribas is that the bank's custody and
trust operations are more valuable than ever because they
produce steady profits and are a valuable source of liquidity,
according to a high-level executive at the bank who declined to
be identified. Those are welcome attributes as European banks
race to reduce risk and leverage, the executive said.
Still, State Street's Hooley said he expects to see some
opportunities emerge. "We think over time, as we have shown in
the past 10 years, there's an opportunity to make acquisitions
in this space, if they are smart, well-priced and strategically
in the right place," he told the bank's annual meeting.