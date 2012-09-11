BOSTON, Sept 11 State Street Corp Chief
Executive Jay Hooley said Tuesday the custody bank's massive
program to streamline its technology infrastructure might not be
enough, as weak trading revenue forces him to revisit expense
cuts.
"We're looking at everything," Hooley said during a
presentation at the Barclays Financial Services Conference.
State Street is currently in the middle of an IT
transformation program that is expected to give the company $600
million in pre-tax savings in 2015.
But that might not be enough as foreign exchange revenue and
other trading revenue come under pressure amid a global slowdown
in capital market activity.
Hooley said he will consider additional structural
improvements and cutting outside consulting expenses, for
example.
He said, however, that it is difficult to match cost
reductions with trading revenue declines because that business
generates a higher profit margin than other company activities.