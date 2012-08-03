By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Aug 3 State Street Corp's settlement
talks with an Arkansas pension fund over foreign currency trades
have advanced to another level after both sides agreed to meet
with a mediator, court records show.
State Street, the world's third largest custody bank, has
been accused by pension funds in several states of overcharging
on forex trades. The bank's forex business is also the subject
of U.S. government investigations, including by the Department
of Justice, the Department of Labor and the Securities and
Exchange Commission, State Street has disclosed.
The bank has denied any wrongdoing, but on June 22 met with
the $9 billion Arkansas Teacher Retirement System to discuss the
possibility of settling a case pending in U.S. District Court in
Boston.
"After the meeting, the parties agreed to engage in
mediation with a mediator to be agreed upon," a status report
filed with the court said.
During a recent telephone interview with Reuters, State
Street Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley declined to
discuss the settlement talks.
"I can't comment on any specific litigation," Hooley said.
"But we think it's important to fight for what's right," he
added.
Meanwhile, in the Arkansas teacher pension fund case, State
Street is accused of marking up a small subset of
non-negotiated, or indirect trades, up to 18 times higher than
negotiated trades, according to court papers. The pension fund
said it thought it was being charged a wholesale rate pegged to
what big banks charge each other, known as the interbank rate.
While State Street has not conceded any wrongdoing in any
of the cases, it has offered customers more transparency on
non-negotiated trades. Meanwhile, the pension funds have changed
their own behavior by negotiating more trades, compressing State
Street's profit margins on that activity.
During the first six months of 2012, State Street reported
$141 million in revenue from indirect FX trading. That's down
nearly 18 percent from the same period in 2011, according to
State Street's financial statements.
"Some of our clients who relied on our indirect model to
execute their FX transactions transitioned to other methods to
conduct their FX transactions," State Street said Friday in a
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.