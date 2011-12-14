LONDON Dec 14 State Street Bank Europe has resigned with immediate effect as a Gilt-Edged Market Maker (GEMM), Britain's Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

"Overnight, State Street Bank in Boston has announced its withdrawal from various global cash bond trading activities, which includes UK government bonds," the DMO said.

It said the resignation reduced the number of firms recognised by the DMO as GEMMs to 21.