State Street Corp. said on Monday the U.S. attorney in Manhattan and the New York attorney general are investigating its foreign exchange business.

The New York attorney general and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York have made inquiries into what State Street described as "our indirect foreign exchange execution methods."

Those same New York authorities last year filed civil lawsuits against State Street's top rival, Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Boston-based State Street, which is the largest provider of mutual fund custody and accounting services in the United States, made the disclosure in its annual report filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At issue are the prices custody banks have charged on so-called non-negotiated trades, typically on forex transactions that are less than $1 million. Pension funds and U.S. authorities have accused the custody banks of misrepresenting the pricing on the trades. The banks have denied any wrongdoing, but they also have changed their practices in the marketplace amid the fallout.

In its annual report, State Street said heightened regulatory and media scrutiny on these forex trades could result in pressure on pricing and reduce client volume.

"Some custody clients or their investment managers have elected to change the manner in which they execute foreign exchange with us or have decided not to use our foreign exchange execution methods," State Street said in the filing.

In 2011, State Street said its revenue from non-negotiated or indirect forex trades declined by 1 percent from 2010.

In 2009, California's attorney general accused State Street of making false claims on its forex trading. The AG in that case has asserted actual damages of $56 million for the periods from 2001 to 2009. It also is seeking additional penalties and damages.

