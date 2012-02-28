BOSTON Feb 28 State Street Corp has been fined $5 million for failing to tell investors in a collateralized debt obligation that a hedge fund would stand to make money if the CDO failed, Massachusetts' top securities regulator said on Tuesday.

William Galvin, Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth, imposed the fine on Boston-based State Street's investment arm State Street Global Advisors. The company will be required to pay a $1.45 million fine and to disgorge $3.54 million in fees, profits, commissions and other remuneration that it earned on the deal.

State Street was the investment manager of a CDO known as Carina CDO Ltd, which defaulted 16 months after it was launched and cost investors some $450 million in losses.

The CDO was structured by Deutsche Bank AG's Deutsche Bank Securities at the bequest of hedge fund firm Magnetar Capital; but State Street never told its investors about how involved Magnetar was with the deal or that the fund was betting that the CDO would fail and could profit from such a failure, Galvin said.