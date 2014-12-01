Dec 1 Asset management company State Street
Global Advisors appointed Rory Tobin as head of its European
distribution.
Tobin will be responsible for leading and developing the
region's institutional and intermediary distribution business,
the company said.
He joins State Street from Barclays Wealth and Investment
Management, where he was chief executive of Barclays Asset
Management and global head of the investments and solutions
group. Tobin will report to Mike Karpik.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)