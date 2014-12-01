Dec 1 Asset management company State Street Global Advisors appointed Rory Tobin as head of its European distribution.

Tobin will be responsible for leading and developing the region's institutional and intermediary distribution business, the company said.

He joins State Street from Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, where he was chief executive of Barclays Asset Management and global head of the investments and solutions group. Tobin will report to Mike Karpik. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)