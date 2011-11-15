Nov 15 State Street Corp (STT.N) said pressure on European banks may accelerate takeover activity, with the Boston-based custody bank prepared to make an "opportunistic" acquisition .

State Street's M&A outlook was included in a slide-show presentation made available on Tuesday. The presentation was part of Chief Executive Jay Hooley's appearance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's banking and financial services conference in New York.

State Street, a custody bank and asset manager, feels pressure on European banks may accelerate prospects for M&A, according to the presentation. The company said it intends to be opportunistic on that front.

State Street has taken advantage of turmoil in Europe before, such as buying Bank of Ireland's asset management arm earlier this year for about $79 million, or 57 million euros. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)