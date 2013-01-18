(changes headline and first paragraph to show State Street beat estimates)

Jan 18 State Street Corp said on Friday fourth-quarter profit b eat Wall Street estimates, rising 26 percent on a big boost from investment management fees.

Net income was $468 million, or $1.00 a share, compared with $371 million, or 76 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

On an operating basis, State Street earned $521 million, or $1.11 a share. A nalysts, on average, had been expecting State Street to earn $1.00 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)