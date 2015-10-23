(Adds details on cost savings and job cuts, analyst and CEO
BOSTON Oct 23 State Street Corp said on
Friday third-quarter net income was little changed as low equity
values and interest rates hurt revenue, and said it plans to cut
600 jobs worldwide.
The Boston-based custody bank also plans to accelerate other
cost-saving measures after declines in foreign markets during
the quarter held back results.
On an operating basis State Street earned $1.16 per share,
below average analyst expectations it would earn $1.23 per share
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in State Street were down 3.6 percent in morning
trading to $66.74.
Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan wrote in a note to
investors that rivals such as Bank of New York Mellon Corp
have done better lately. "We were
disappointed with today's results, especially given stronger
results reported earlier this week by State Street's custody
bank peers," Shanahan wrote.
Speaking with analysts on a conference call after the
results were announced, State Street executives said the company
continues to return capital to investors through share
repurchases and that it aims to save $500 million a year in
expenses through changes like more integration of computer
systems.
Chief Executive Joseph Hooley said on the call that while
foreign market declines hurt the bank's results, "I do believe
that over the long term a relatively higher exposure to global
equities in emerging markets will benefit us."
For the three months ended Sept. 30 State Street reported
net income of $543 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with
net income of $542 million, or $1.26 a share, in the same period
a year earlier.
The most recent quarterly results included $75 million of
pre-tax severance costs, relating to its plans to cut about 600
workers worldwide by the end of 2016. The bank currently has
32,219 employees, and will partially offset the job cuts by
hiring 400 new workers by the end of next year, a spokeswoman
said.
