BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
Jan 24 State Street Corp, the world's second-largest standalone custody bank, said fourth-quarter profit rose 17 percent as it earned more from servicing client assets and managing money.
Net income rose to $545 million, or $1.22 per share, from $468 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
TOKYO, April 21 Japan's financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of banks on their measures against money laundering and terror funding, ahead of checks by a global body for fighting illicit finance, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.