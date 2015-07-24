By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, July 24
BOSTON, July 24 State Street Corp's stock fell 5
percent on Friday after the U.S. custody bank said its
second-quarter profit fell from year-earlier levels and expenses
grew faster than revenue.
Top-line growth at Boston-based State Street was
hurt by rock-bottom interest rates. Its net interest revenue,
largely the difference between what a bank pays on deposits and
earns on loans and investments, fell 3.3 percent from the
year-before quarter.
State Street reported adjusted earnings of $569 million, or
$1.37 per share, compared with $603 million, or $1.39 a share,
the year before. That met analysts' profit expectations of $1.37
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total adjusted revenue, however, increased by 2.1 percent to
$2.73 billion during the quarter. That growth was outpaced by a
3.5 percent climb in total expenses.
State Street's operations include keeping track of mutual
fund prices, lending stocks, trading foreign currencies and
gathering deposits from the world's largest institutional
investors.
State Street shares fell $4.23, or 5.3 percent, to $75.48
late on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Peter Galloway)