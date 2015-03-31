March 31 Financial services provider State
Street Corp said it appointed Ron O'Hanley to lead its
investment management business, starting next month.
O'Hanley, 58, will succeed Scott Powers, 56, who is set to
retire later this year after more than seven years as chief
executive of State Street Global Advisors.
O'Hanley will report to Jay Hooley, chief executive of State
Street Corp, and work with Powers over the next several months
to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.
O'Hanley, who has nearly 30 years of experience in
leadership roles within the industry, was most recently with
Fidelity Investments as president of asset management and
corporate services.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)