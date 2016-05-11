BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management business of State Street Corp, promoted Jim Ross as chairman for Global SPDR and SSGA funds management.
Ross is currently head of SPDR ETF business, the company said.
The firm also promoted Nick Good and Rory Tobin as co-heads of Global SPDR.
Good is currently the chief operating officer of the North American Intermediary Business Group, while Tobin is the head of European Distribution. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: