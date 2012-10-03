Oct 3 India's government-backed State Trading Corp has floated a tender to export 150,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments in November until Dec. 10, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Oct. 17, the statement said.

The tender is part of the government's plan to trim bulging stocks at warehouses. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)