OSLO Feb 13 Norway's Statkraft,
Europe's biggest producer of renewable energy, will boost its
stake in Brazilian power company Desenvix by
acquiring 36.85 percent from Jackson Empreendimentos S.A., the
company said on Friday.
The Norwegian state-owned company already owns 44.45 percent
in Desenvix, whose assets include shares in 10 hydropower
plants, a wind farm and minority stakes in two transmission
lines.
Becoming the majority owner of Desenvix would give Statkraft
a platform for further expansion in Brazil's large and growing
power market, Statkraft's Chief Executive Christian
Rynning-Toennesen said.
The parties plan to complete the sale in the second quarter
of 2015 pending approvals by Brazilian pension fund FUNCEF,
which holds the remaining 18.7 percent stake in Desenvix and
power and antitrust regulators, the company said in a statement.
Statkraft first invested in Desenvix in 2012.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by James Dalgleish)