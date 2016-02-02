OSLO Feb 2 Norway should partially privatise
state-owned power producer Statkraft and list it on the stock
market, a key member of the country's ruling Conservative Party
proposed on Tuesday.
An initial public offering would attract cash for additional
foreign expansion and allow the company to fulfil its growth
ambitions, Nikolai Astrup, who leads the party's policy work
ahead of a 2017 general election, told NRK public radio.
"Private owners can contribute capital, knowledge and new
impulses," he said.
The Conservatives, who rule with the smaller Progress Party
in a minority coalition, would have to convince both its partner
and one or more opposition parties in order to win a majority
for the proposal.
Statkraft, which produces hydropower, wind power, gas-fired
power and district heating, has 4,200 employees and operations
in more than 20 countries.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Potter)