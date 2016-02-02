OSLO Feb 2 Norway should partially privatise state-owned power producer Statkraft and list it on the stock market, a key member of the country's ruling Conservative Party proposed on Tuesday.

An initial public offering would attract cash for additional foreign expansion and allow the company to fulfil its growth ambitions, Nikolai Astrup, who leads the party's policy work ahead of a 2017 general election, told NRK public radio.

"Private owners can contribute capital, knowledge and new impulses," he said.

The Conservatives, who rule with the smaller Progress Party in a minority coalition, would have to convince both its partner and one or more opposition parties in order to win a majority for the proposal.

Statkraft, which produces hydropower, wind power, gas-fired power and district heating, has 4,200 employees and operations in more than 20 countries. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Potter)