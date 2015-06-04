* Statkraft cancels 1,000 MW power project
* Oil minister expects more projects to be scrapped
* Wind turbine supplier Vestas shares drop almost 3 pct
* Power prices dropped to seven-year low in 2014
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, June 4 Norway could see more wind power
projects scrapped due to low profitability, its energy minister
said on Thursday after state-owned Statkraft cancelled a
flagship development.
In a major blow to the country's plans to increase its
renewable energy output, Statkraft said it had
decided not to invest in a planned 1,000-megawatt (MW) capacity
wind power park in central Norway due to low power prices.
The project, worth 11 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.4
billion), could have more than doubled wind power capacity in
the Scandinavian country, which already generates more than 95
percent of its electricity from hydropower.
"It seems pretty clear now that many more of the wind power
projects that have obtained permission will not be built. They
are simply not profitable enough," Norway's Oil and Energy
Minister Tord Lien told Reuters.
Both Lien and Industry Minister Monica Maeland said they
were surprised by Statkraft's decision after the government
agreed to inject 5 billion crowns ($648 million) and keep
dividends with the company to support new investments.
It also agreed to change depreciation rules for wind power
to make projects more profitable.
"We've been in regular contact with the company and have
been told that the project was on time. I've now asked for an
explanation from the board regarding the background for their
decision," Maeland said in a statement.
Norwegian energy regulator NVE has approved wind power
projects with a total capacity of 7,310 MW.
Average power prices in the Nordic countries fell to a
seven-year low of 29.61 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2014.
Statkraft said power prices were too low and existing
subsidies were not sufficient to justify investments in an
oversupplied market, even with the more favourable tax regime.
"Updated analyses therefore show that the projects in
central Norway will not be profitable," the company said.
Norway and Sweden launched the world's first cross-border
renewable support scheme in 2012 to boost power output from
green energy by 26.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year by 2020.
Statkraft's project would have contributed 3.3 TWh of that.
Parliament approved in December a plan to boost Statkraft's
equity by 10 billion crowns, including deferred dividends,
partly on the promise that the central Norway wind farm would be
built.
"It's a big project that we had hoped would be built. So
yes, I'm a bit disappointed," Lien said.
Shares in Danish wind turbine producer Vestas,
which had been chosen as a preferred supplier for the planned
wind park, was down 2.4 percent at 1030 GMT.
($1 = 7.7185 Norwegian crowns)
(Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik and
Susan Fenton)