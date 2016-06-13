OSLO, June 13 Norway's Statkraft is
launching a process to sell its partly built Cetin hydropower
plant in Turkey, with the deal expected by the end of this year,
the state-owned power producer said on Monday.
Statkraft said in February it has decided to suspend
construction of the 517-megawatt plant in southeast Turkey due
to security concerns stemming from fighting between government
forces and Kurdish militants.
Statkraft said it has chosen brokerage Garanti Securities, a
subsidiary of Turkey's Garanti Bank, as financial
advisor for the sale and had set an August 1 deadline for
submitting indicative bids.
The plant, Statkraft's biggest hydropower project outside
Norway, is about one-third complete.
Once built, it could produce 1.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of
electricity per year, the company said.
In February, Statkraft took a full charge of 2.1 billion
Norwegian crowns ($254.82 million) due to suspension of the
project.
