OSLO Nov 17 Norwegian oil major Statoil
said on Tuesday it will pull out of Alaska's Chukchi
Sea, just weeks after Royal Dutch Shell abandoned the
treacherous waters there after spending billions on oil
exploration work.
The latest pullback comes as oil companies slash spending on
expensive offshore projects during the worst price crash in six
years. Businesses, politicians and environmental groups have
squared off over drilling in the Arctic, which is widely
believed to have large undiscovered oil resources.
Statoil said it will exit 16 leases it operates and its
stake in 50 leases operated by ConocoPhillips.
"Since 2008, we have worked to progress our options in
Alaska. Solid work has been carried out, but, given the current
outlook, we could not support continued efforts to mature these
opportunities," Statoil exploration chief Tim Dodson said in a
statement.
When it pulled out in late September, Shell had already
spent about $7 billion on exploration in the waters off Alaska
so far and it later took a charge of $2.6 billion for leaving
the Chukchi Sea, where icebergs can be as large as New York's
Manhattan Island.
ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday its plans for the
Chukchi Sea were on hold prior to Statoil's announcement and
they remain on hold.
On its third quarter conference call, Conoco said it plans
to exit all deepwater exploration by 2017 as other projects win
out in the budgeting process.
Currently, it has deepwater operations in the Gulf of Mexico
and offshore Senegal, Angola and Canada. Alaskan waters tend to
be shallow.
