OSLO Feb 19 Oil major Statoil met
Norway's white-collar crimes police unit this week to explain
payments made to Angola's state energy firm Sonangol, the
Norwegian company and public officials said on Friday.
Statoil denied any wrongdoing, and the police said no
criminal investigation had been launched.
The payments of 420 million Norwegian crowns ($48.9
million), made over a four-year period, were earmarked for the
establishment of a research and technology centre, Oil Minister
Tord Lien said in a letter to Norway's parliament.
Statoil said the payments were appropriate and part of the
company's contractual obligation in Angola.
"The payments ... do not violate relevant anti-corruption
legislation. This is not altered by the fact that there is
little available information regarding the progress in setting
up the research and technology centre," the company wrote in a
letter to Norway's oil ministry.
Statoil said board Chairman Oeystein Loeseth and General
Counsel Hans Henrik Klouman had met the Norwegian National
Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and
Environmental Crime on Tuesday.
"It's natural for the police to contact us to ask for
information in a case like this," Statoil spokesman Baard Glad
Pedersen told Reuters. "We've voluntarily and transparently
informed them. But it's important to emphasise that they have
not launched an investigation of the matter," he added.
The police confirmed it had asked Statoil to give it a
briefing based on earlier media reports of the Angola payments.
"There is no ongoing investigation of this case. But it's
natural, also as part of the our preventive activities, to have
such contact with companies," the police unit said in a
statement.
A Sonangol spokesman had no immediate comment.
Statoil has been present in Angola since 1991 where is
produces about 200,000 barrels of oil per day, making it the
biggest contributor to its portfolio outside of Norway.
The Norwegian government owns 67 percent of Statoil.
($1 = 8.5851 Norwegian crowns)
