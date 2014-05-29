(Correct 8th para to woman, not man)
* Seven Greenpeace protesters removed from Statoil rig
* Protest began early on Tuesday with 15 activists on board
* Legal challenge stops Statoil starting full drilling
OSLO, May 29 Seven Greenpeace protesters have
been removed from a Statoil oil rig in the Norwegian
Arctic where the company plans to drill the world's most
northerly oil well, the energy firm and the environmentalist
group said on Thursday.
Greenpeace, which calls Statoil an 'Arctic aggressor', said
plans to drill in the Hoop area of the Barents Sea threaten Bear
Island, an uninhabited wildlife sanctuary which is home to rare
species and occasionally to polar bears.
Oil firms are drilling further north than ever as the Arctic
ice retreats and a relaxing of the law allows companies to work
in areas where winter ice was common just decades ago.
Fifteen activists boarded the Transocean Spitsbergen
in the early hours of Tuesday. Five were taken back to shore
voluntarily, three returned to a nearby Greenpeace ship and the
rest were removed by police on Thursday.
Norwegian authorities had to get permission to board from
the Marshall Islands, where the rig is registered, as it was
travelling through international waters.
"The activists on board the Transocean Spitsbergen are now
in the hands of Norwegian police," Statoil said in a statement.
Greenpeace Norway said in a statement that the removal of
the seven activists - from Denmark, Finland, Norway, the
Philippines and Sweden - was peaceable.
One Finnish woman among them had been in the group of 30
Greenpeace activists detained by Russian authorities for two
months for climbing aboard an Arctic oil rig last September.
The Statoil rig will now travel to its planned drilling
site, some 23 nautical miles (43 km) further north, but will not
yet be able to conduct full drilling operations.
"Statoil has a permit to start the drilling operations, but
awaits a final decision on a Greenpeace appeal to the Norwegian
Ministry of climate and environment before drilling into
oil-bearing layers," said the firm.
It is as yet unclear how long the appeal could take.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Louise Ireland)