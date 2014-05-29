* Rig arrives at site on Thursday afternoon
* Protest mounted two days ago when 15 activists boarded rig
* Norway police removed 7 remaining protesters on Thursday
* Legal challenge stops Statoil starting full drilling
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, May 29 A Greenpeace ship arrived on
Thursday at the Arctic location where Norway's Statoil
is planning to drill the world's most northerly oil well, ahead
of the company's rig which was making its way to the site.
By late afternoon the rig was approaching the ship. "It is
within sight, it is standing by," said Greenpeace's Truls
Gulowsen.
Earlier in the day, Norwegian police had removed seven
Greenpeace protesters who had boarded the rig to stop it getting
to the Barents Sea and Bear Island, an uninhabited wildlife
sanctuary which is home to rare species, including polar bears.
Greenpeace, which calls Statoil an "Arctic aggressor", wants
to stop oil firms drilling further north than ever before as the
Arctic ice retreats and a relaxing of the law allows companies
to work in areas where winter ice was common just decades ago.
"The Greenpeace ship Esperanza is blocking the arrival of
Statoil's Transocean Spitsbergen oil rig in the Arctic by
occupying the exact location where the company plans to drill
the world's northernmost well," the group said a statement.
The activists taken off the rig - from Denmark, Finland,
Norway, the Philippines and Sweden - were released without
charge and were all well, Gulowsen said.
One Finnish woman among them had been in the group of 30
Greenpeace activists detained by Russian authorities for two
months for climbing aboard an Arctic oil rig last September.
Gulowsen said there were people from 16 different nations
aboard the Esperanza.
The Statoil rig will not be able to start full drilling
operations until Norway's government decides on a Greenpeace
appeal against it.
"Statoil has a permit to start the drilling operations, but
awaits a final decision on a Greenpeace appeal to the Norwegian
Ministry of climate and environment before drilling into
oil-bearing layers," said the firm.
It is unclear how long the appeal could take.
