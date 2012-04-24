By Henrik Stolen
| HAMMERFEST, Norway, April 24
HAMMERFEST, Norway, April 24 Norway's Statoil
expects daily gross production at Norway's increasingly
vital Arctic oil fields could reach half a million barrels in
eight years as the northern region is developed, a Statoil
executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are counting on 400-500,000 barrels in total in the area
(by 2020), not all of it only produced by Statoil," said
Oeystein Michelsen, Statoil's head of production and development
in Norway.
"That is for the fields we know and which are ready to be
developed," he added, and mentioned the second phase of the
Snoehvit field, as well as the Goliat field and the recent twin
Skrugard and Havis discoveries co-owned with Eni as
projects in development.
Norway's Arctic has seen several major discoveries. Last
year's big Arctic discovery, the Skrugard and Havis oilfields,
are estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million barrels of oil
equivalent.
A landmark deal with Russia which settled a decades-long
border dispute also removed a key uncertainty factor.
(Writing by Victoria Klesty; editing by Jason Neely)