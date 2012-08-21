OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has awarded a 3 billion crown ($504.47 million) two-year contract to Baker Huges to provide integrated drilling services for 25 fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, it said on Tuesday.

"The agreement with Baker Hughes will cover the delivery of directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, logging-while-drilling, mud logging, including 24/7 onshore support and drilling engineering services," Statoil said in a statement.

The contract also includes an option for a two-year extension, not included in the 3 billion crown contract value, Statoil added.