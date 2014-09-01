OSLO, Sept 1 Algeria's In Amenas gas plant will return to full output within months once its third and last processing train, damaged during an attack by Islamist militants 18 months ago, is repaired, joint operator Statoil told Reuters on Monday.

"The work to repair the third processing train is ongoing and it will take another few months before it is fixed, so that production can return to normal," said company spokesman Knut Rostad. "When the third processing train is back, we expect to return to full production."

He said Statoil's current share of production at In Amenas, which Statoil operates jointly with BP and Algeria's Sonatrach, was 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day today, against a level of 22,000 boe per day before the attack. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)