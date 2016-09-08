BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix, cuts in Fleetcor
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
BRASILIA, Sept 8 Norway's oil company Statoil believes modifications to Brazil's oil sector legislation, including the removal of a mandatory participation of Petrobras in all subsalt blocs, is very important for attracting foreign investment, Statoil Chief Executive Officer Eldar Saetre said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcelo; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp