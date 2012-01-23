OSLO Jan 23 Statoil has
purchased a 30.6-percent stake in an exploration license off the
western coast of Greenland from UK oil explorer Cairn Energy
, the Norwegian oil firm said in a statement on Monday.
Cairn's $1.2 billion Greenland drilling campaign has so far
failed to generate a single oil find and reports last week
indicated the firm was in talks about the possible stake in its
Greenland exploration interests.
Statoil, which has made several crucial finds in Arctic
waters over the past year, has considered the region a key focus
area and recently said it was "very excited about" Greenland.
Cairn will continue as operator and retains a 56.9-percent
stake in the in the Pitu licence in Baffin Bay.