OSLO Jan 23 Statoil has purchased a 30.6-percent stake in an exploration license off the western coast of Greenland from UK oil explorer Cairn Energy , the Norwegian oil firm said in a statement on Monday.

Cairn's $1.2 billion Greenland drilling campaign has so far failed to generate a single oil find and reports last week indicated the firm was in talks about the possible stake in its Greenland exploration interests.

Statoil, which has made several crucial finds in Arctic waters over the past year, has considered the region a key focus area and recently said it was "very excited about" Greenland.

Cairn will continue as operator and retains a 56.9-percent stake in the in the Pitu licence in Baffin Bay.