BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
OSLO, Sept 26 Statoil's Bay du Nord oil discovery offshore Canada, first announced in August, could contain between 300 million and 600 million barrels of recoverable oil, the state-owned Norwegian firm said on Thursday.
The discovery, around 500 kilometres (300 miles) northeast of St. John, is near Statoil's previous Harpoon and Mizzen discoveries, it added.
Statoil operates all three of the Canadian licences and holds a 65 percent stake while Husky Energy has a 35 percent interest.
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.