(Adds comment and detail in second, third and final paragraphs)
OSLO/CALGARY, Sept 25 Norwegian energy company
Statoil ASA said on Thursday it will postpone
development of its 40,000 barrel per day Corner oil sands
project in Alberta, Canada, for at least three years, cutting
about 70 jobs at its Canadian unit, because of rising costs and
limited pipeline space.
The company is the first oil sands operator to defer a
project as weak world oil prices cut profits and push returns in
the high-cost oil sands close to the break-even point. Rising
production from the region is also squeezing available pipeline
space while companies await U.S. approval for the contentious
Keystone XL pipeline.
"The fact that Keystone (XL) is not yet built is pressuring
prices, and that makes the project more marginal," said Samir
Kayande, director of energy research at ITG Investment Research.
From our perspective, it's a rational decision to say let's slow
down a bit."
Corner would have been the second major development at
Statoil's Kai Kos Dehseh property in northern Alberta. The
company said its existing thermal oil sands operation, the
20,000 bpd Leismer project, is not affected by the postponement.
Statoil said it decided to delay construction because
inflation was pushing up the cost of labor and materials, while
tight pipeline space to the U.S. market was pushing down the
price of its oil.
"Costs for labour and materials have continued to rise in
recent years and are working against the economics of new
projects," Staale Tungesvik, Statoil's country manager for
Canada, said in a statement. "Market access issues also play a
role, including limited pipeline access, which weighs on prices
for Alberta oil, squeezing margins and making it difficult for
sustainable financial returns."
Statoil is the first company in recent years to delay a
thermal project in Alberta's oil sands, the world's third
largest crude reserve. Thermal developments, which pump steam
into the ground to liquefy thick bitumen deposits, are much
cheaper to build than the large-scale mining projects also used
in the region.
However, earlier this year Total SA suspended work
at its C$11 billion ($9.9 billion) Joslyn oil sand mine as it
looks for ways to cut costs at the troubled project.
While benchmark oil prices have dropped 15 percent over the
past three months, Canadian crude prices have been relatively
healthy throughout the summer, tightening to around $13 per
barrel below U.S. benchmark crude in September, the narrowest
differential in 14 months.
But with the West Texas Intermediate benchmark sliding to
just above $90 per barrel earlier this month, the outright price
of Canadian crude is nearing the break even cost for some oil
sands projects.
Still, few of Statoil's peers have noted that inflation is a
concern, and many have turned to crude-by-rail to ship their oil
to refineries. However, access to skilled labour remains an
issue for oil sands operators, particularly those who do not
have continuous expansion underway.
"With Statoil it's been a while since they expanded, so
starting up from a standstill is harder than if you are
continually expanding," said Michael Dunn, an analyst at
FirstEnergy Capital. "Between not having contractors lined up
and not being first in the queue with your suppliers, it makes
it difficult."
Statoil declined to disclose capital costs for the Corner
project.
(1 US dollar = 1.1094 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams in Calgary,
Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Balazs Koranyi in Oslo;
Editing by Susan Thomas and Andre Grenon)