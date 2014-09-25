(Updates with additional detail and comment throughout.)
OSLO/CALGARY, Sept 25 Norwegian energy firm
Statoil said on Thursday it will postpone development
of its 40,000 barrel per day Corner oil sands project in
Alberta, Canada, for at least three years and cut about 70 jobs
at its Canadian unit because of rising costs and limited
pipeline space.
Corner would have been the second major development at
Statoil's Kai Kos Dehseh property in northern Alberta. The
company said its existing thermal oil sands operation, the
20,000 bpd Leismer project, is not affected by the postponement.
Statoil said it decided to delay construction of the project
because inflation was pushing up the cost of labor and
materials, while tightness in pipeline space to the U.S. market
was pushing down the price of its oil.
"Costs for labour and materials have continued to rise in
recent years and are working against the economics of new
projects," Staale Tungesvik, Statoil's country manager for
Canada, said in a statement. "Market access issues also play a
role, including limited pipeline access which weighs on prices
for Alberta oil, squeezing margins and making it difficult for
sustainable financial returns."
Statoil is the first company in recent years to delay a
thermal project in Alberta's oil sands, the world's third
largest crude reserve, because of uncertainty over costs and oil
prices. Thermal developments, which pump steam into the ground
to liquefy thick bitumen deposits, are much cheaper to build
than the large-scale mining projects also used in the region.
However, earlier this year Total SA suspended work at its
C$11 billion ($9.9 billion) Joslyn oil sand mine as it looks for
ways to cut costs at the troubled project.
While benchmark oil prices have dropped 15 percent over the
past three months, Canadian crude prices have been relatively
healthy throughout the summer, tightening to around $13 per
barrel below U.S. benchmark crude in September, the narrowest
differential in 14 months.
But with the West Texas Intermediate benchmark sliding to
just above $90 per barrel earlier this month, the outright price
of Canadian crude is nearing the breakeven cost for some oil
sands projects.
Still, few of Statoil's peers have noted that inflation is a
concern and many have turned to crude-by-rail to ship their oil
to refineries. However access to skilled labour remains an issue
for oil sands operators, particularly those who do not have
continuous expansion underway.
"With Statoil it's been a while since they expanded so
starting up from a standstill is harder than if you are
continually expanding," said Michael Dunn, an analyst at
FirstEnergy Capital. "Between not having contractors lined up
and not being first in the queue with your suppliers, it makes
it difficult."
Statoil has a 60 percent stake in the project. The remainder
is owned by Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production PCL
(1 US dollar = 1.1094 Canadian dollar)
