OSLO Nov 21 British utility Centrica signed a 10-year extension to an existing natural gas purchase contract with Norway's Statoil, securing delivery of 5 billion cubic meters per year from 2015 to 2025 to the UK market, Statoil said on Monday.

The deal is an extension to an existing agreement between Statoil and Centrica that expires in 2015, Statoil said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)