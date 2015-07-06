OSLO, July 6 Norway's oil and gas firm Statoil said on Monday it has awarded Baker Hughes a 1.5 billion Norwegian crown ($187.20 million) contract for integrated drilling services at Johan Sverdrup field.

The contract is valid for six years with a four-year extension option for the entire field life, it added.

Drilling is expected to start in 2016. ($1 = 8.0127 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)