General Motors Canadian sales rise 16 percent in April
MONTREAL, May 2 General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in April auto sales for Canada, as demand for crossovers fueled the company's best April results since 2008.
OSLO, April 9 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil made an oil discovery in the Yeti prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, about 15 kilometres south of the Big Foot field and 11 kilometres from the Cascade field, it said on Thursday.
"We are analysing data to determine the size of the discovery in order to consider future appraisal options," the firm said in a statement.
Statoil holds 50 percent of the Yeti licence, while Anadarko has 37.5 percent and Samson 12.5 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
MONTREAL, May 2 General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in April auto sales for Canada, as demand for crossovers fueled the company's best April results since 2008.
* Pharmacy gross margins up 35 bps (Adds details from conference call, share move)