* King Lear discovery lies north of Ekofisk field
* Recoverable reserves estimated at 70-200 mln boe
(Adds analyst, detail, background)
OSLO, July 2 Statoil has made a
significant gas and condensate discovery in the King Lear
prospect in the North Sea, its eighth "high impact" find in 15
months, the company said on Monday.
King Lear lies about 20 kilometres north of the Ekofisk,
home of the first commercial oil find on the Norwegian
continental shelf, supporting Statoil's strategy of revitalising
mature areas.
The firm said it estimates the total volumes in King Lear to
be between 70 and 200 million barrels of recoverable oil
equivalent (boe).
"It is very positive that they make a 100-million-plus
discovery on the Norwegian continental shelf. It doesn't happen
that often, at least not in the North Sea," said Helge Andre
Martinsen, analyst at Nordea Markets.
Operator Statoil holds a 77.8 percent stake in the
production licences while Total has the remaining 22.2
percent.
Exploration wells have proven a 48-metre gas and condensate
column in upper Jurassic sandstone in the Farsund formation, and
an additional 70-metre column in the side track, the company
said.
Statoil said it would look into whether to develop the gas
discovery as a stand-alone or as a tie-in to the existing
infrastructure in the area.
The company considers a "high impact" discovery to be over
100 million boe net for Statoil or over 250 million boe in total
with partners.
Other high-impact discoveries made by Statoil over the last
15 months are Zafarani and Lavani in Tanzania, Skrugard and
Havis in the Barents Sea, Johan Sverdrup in the North Sea, and
Peregrino South in Brazil.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nerijus Adomaitis; Additional
reporting by Henrik Oliver Stolen; editing by Jason Neely)