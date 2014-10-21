(Adds detail, analyst)

OSLO Oct 21 Norwegian energy firm Statoil said on Tuesday it had found up to 80 million barrels of recoverable oil in a prospect first drilled more than two decades ago and abandoned because the initial discovery was too small.

Statoil said it found between 30 million and 80 million barrels near its operating Grane field in the North Sea, well above the six million barrels estimated when the prospect was explored by Norsk Hydro in 1992.

New finds near existing fields are highly prized as they can be tied into existing operations without much expensive new infrastructure.

"These barrels are very profitable," Pareto Securities analyst Trond Omdal said. "You can use the existing installation and extend the life of it."

"Assuming $5 per barrel valuation would imply 0.2 to 0.5 crowns per share," he said.

Grane, which started producing in 2003, was Norway's third biggest oil producer last year with about 95,000 barrels per day, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The find is also near another site Statoil discovered in 2013 that contains 18-33 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Statoil said it would consider tying the new discovery to the Grane field.

Statoil shares, battered in recent weeks from a falling oil prices, were 0.2 percent higher in early trade, trailing a 0.5 percent rise in the European oil and gas index.

Statoil owns 57 percent of the production licence for the new discovery. State holding firm Petoro has 30 percent and ExxonMobil has 13 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)