OSLO, June 5 Norwegian energy firm Statoil made an oil discovery near the Vigdis field in the North Sea but the find is poorer than expected, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

"The well proved a 24-metre oil column in the Cook formation with somewhat poorer reservoir quality than expected," it said.

"The size of the discovery is still being assessed. The discovery is being evaluated as regards whether or not it may be commercially interesting."

Partners in the license include Statoil (41.5 percent), state holding firm Petoro (30 percent), ExxonMobil (16.1 percent), Idemitsu (9.6 percent) and RWE (2.8 percent).