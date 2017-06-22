OSLO, June 22 A ban on Norway's Statoil
using a pioneering drilling technology in the Barents Sea was
lifted after a plaintiff failed to post security in a patent
dispute, a lawyer said on Thursday.
A Stavanger court earlier in June upheld an injunction on
the technology's use, pending payment of a 20 million Norwegian
crown ($2.35 million) security by privately owned NeoDrill.
NeoDrill was unable to post the security due to its "very
limited economic position". But it was open to finding a
commercial solution with Statoil, Kyrre Tangen Andersen, a
lawyer representing NeoDrill, told Reuters in an email.
The decision meant there was no formal ban on Statoil using
the technology. However, the company would risk being liable to
NeoDrill in the main case before the Oslo District Court to be
heard later this year, he added.
Statoil, which has previously denied infringing NeoDrill's
patent, was not immediately available for comment.
NeoDrill has said Statoil's Cap-X drilling technology,
unveiled last year, included "essential parts" of its Conductor
Anchor Node (CAN) technology, to which Statoil had access as
NeoDrill's minority stakeholder since 2010.
Statoil plans to drill at least five exploration wells in
the Barents Sea this summer, and its Cap-X technology was meant
to cut costs and increasing drilling efficiency.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Alister Doyle and
Adrian Croft)