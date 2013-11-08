OSLO Nov 8 Italian energy firm ENI is
demanding 60 billion Norwegian crowns ($10.1 billion) from
Statoil, claiming it overcharged for natural gas over
several years, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv said
on Friday.
ENI announced in August that it had started arbitration
proceedings against Statoil to secure a significant price cut,
but did not give any detail on its claim at the time.
Statoil and ENI could not immediately be reached for
comment. A Statoil spokesman told the paper he would not comment
on individual cases but said that arbitration was only a neutral
party review of events in light of market conditions.
ENI in August said it had already concluded negotiations
with Russia's Gazprom and Algeria's Sonatrach, its key
suppliers, and Statoil was the most difficult party.
The dispute stems from a 1997 supply agreement that ties
natural gas prices to oil, the newspaper said.
Gas prices have fallen sharply across Europe in recent years
as the continent's economic slump reduced demand, forcing many
firms to idle gas fired power stations.
($1 = 5.9575 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)