* Gas demand for power generation rises in UK
* Statoil sees appetite for long-term contracts
* Norway needs predictable gas demand in Europe
By Stine Jacobsen
TROLL A PLATFORM, North Sea, June 2 Norwegian
energy firm Statoil sees some signs of gas demand in
Europe recovering after years of decline, particularly in
Britain, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
Norway overtook Russia as Western Europe's main gas supplier
in the last quarter of 2014 and was also ahead in the first
quarter of this year, industry data showed.
"For some years we have seen a reduction in the European gas
consumption starting with the financial crisis, with coal
substituting gas in the power generation segment and that has
been a very disappointing development for us," Statoil CEO Eldar
Saetre said.
"There are some positive signs that hopefully will at some
point be a turning point for gas," he added, referring to carbon
tax introduction in Britain, which has led to gas demand rising
in the power sector last year after three years of decline.
Saetre was speaking during a visit to Statoil's Troll A
platform in the North Sea with Miguel Arias Canete, European
commissioner for climate and energy.
The platform, standing firmly on four huge concrete legs
extending some 300 metres to the seabed, is the tallest such
structure ever transported.
Norway's biggest gas field Troll alone produces about 30
percent of gas output from the Norwegian continental shelf,
enough to meet Spain's annual demand.
LONG-TERM DEALS
Gas demand for power generation in Britain rose last year
for the first time since 2010, data from UK's Department of
Energy and Climate Change showed.
"I can't comment on whether a shift has happened for
Norwegian gas, but... we see growing interest for more
longer-term commitments on gas in many parts of Europe," Saetre
said.
Statoil expanded the scope of its long-term gas supply
contract with Britain's SSE on Monday, after agreeing to
supply more gas to rival Centrica in May.
Norway's exports to the EU totalled 29.2 bcm in the first
three months of the year against 27.2 bcm Russian supplies,
Reuters calculations showed.
Russia remained EU's main gas supplier for 2014 as a whole.
European buyers held off purchases of Russian gas during the
last two quarters, expecting its oil-indexed prices to catch up
with last year's fall in crude oil.
Canete said that while Russia and Norway were to remain the
EU's main gas suppliers, the Commission wants to increase
competition from other sources, including imports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
"We will launch an LNG strategy in December and in that
framework we will make our forecast for gas consumption," Canete
said. Currently about 80 percent of the EU's LNG import capacity
is idle.
Norway could explore for more gas, but needed a more
predictable long-term climate policy, which would favour gas
over coal, Statoil officials said.
"We need signals from Europe that gas remains important in
the future energy mix," said Oeivind Dahl-Stamnes, Statoil's
vice president for Troll operations.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis)