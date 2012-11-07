* Production at Njord has been offline for several weeks

* Rig stability already corrected (Adds Statoil comment, detail)

OSLO Nov 7 Energy firm Statoil evacuated an accommodation rig in the Norwegian Sea on Wednesday after it tilted too far to the side and production is not affected as the field was offline, the firm said in a statement.

Statoil evacuated 374 people from the Floatel Superior rig, owned by Sweden's Floatel International AB, at the Njord oil and gas field after an anchor punctured a ballast tank and the facility listed 3-4 degrees.

Njord, which is expected to produce 15,000 barrels of oil per day in 2012 plus 1.55 billion cubic meters of gas, has been offline for several weeks due to scheduled maintenance and modification work, Statoil added.

The company declined to say when the facility would come back online and whether the incident would impact the schedule.

Statoil said it has already corrected the stability of the accommodation rig and the facility would eventually be brought onshore.

Statoil is now moving personnel to other nearby rigs and may also bring them onshore. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Birrane)