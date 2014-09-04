* Firm had high hopes for prospects off Angola, U.S. Gulf
OSLO, Sept 4 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
has drilled dry wells in two areas in which it had high
expectations, off Angola and in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, hitting
its shares and raising questions over whether its successful
exploration run is coming to an end.
Statoil was the most successful offshore explorer last year,
discovering more oil and gas resources than any other oil
company in the world.
It has great hopes for drilling in the pre-salt formations
off Angola, where it said billion-barrel discoveries were
possible. It was also hopeful that it could find hydrocarbons in
the Martin prospect in the Gulf of Mexico.
Both wells were estimated to contain a total of more than
250 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or 100 million boe
net to Statoil. But on Thursday the firm said both wells were
disappointing.
"Not an exploration rock star anymore?" Swedbank analyst
Teodor Sveen Nilsen said in a note to clients. "We must admit
2014 has been disappointing this far with poor results both in
the Barents Sea, GoM (Gulf of Mexico) and Angola."
Statoil shares were down 1.43 percent at 0730 GMT, lagging
the European oil and gas index, down 0.17 percent.
"It is affecting somewhat the share at the moment," said
Kjetil Bakken, an analyst at brokerage Carnegie. "It is fair to
say that the Angola well could have been something big had they
found something."
ANGOLA
The Angola Dilolo 1 well, drilled in Block 39 in the Kwanza
Basin, was the first of eight attempts Statoil plans to make in
order to strike oil in the country's pre-salt geology.
Similar formations offshore Brazil, on the opposite side of
the Atlantic Ocean, have yielded large oil discoveries.
"In this first well hydrocarbons were not encountered, but
the operation did provide a valuable calibration for other
prospects in the area. Further studies are needed in order to
fully understand the well results," Statoil said in a statement.
It will now move the Stena Carron drillship to the
neighbouring Block 38 to drill a new well.
Statoil holds a stake of 37.5 percent in Block 39 and 45
percent in Block 38.
In Block 39, it partners with Total, WRG,
Ecopetrol and state firm Sonangol, while WRG, Ecopetrol and
Sonangol are partners in Block 38.
It is also participating in two more wells in the Kwanza
basin in Angola, in block 25 with a well operated by Total and
in block 22 in a well operated by Spain's Repsol.
Statoil did make a small discovery in the Martin prospect in
the U.S. Gulf, but said it was not considered commercially
viable and that the Maersk Developer rig would move on to a new
location.
The Norwegian company holds a 42.5 percent stake in Martin,
with Calgary-based Nexen and LLOG as partners.
In its update, Statoil also said it now plans for an
18-month drilling campaign on the east coast of Canada following
its earlier Bay du Nord oil discovery and to drill off Brazil in
the Campos Basin in a well operated by Spain's Repsol.
