(Repeats story from Sunday)
* Statoil spent heavily on exploration that hasn't worked
* Angola, Norway, U.S. Gulf fields yielded little oil
* But rigs were chartered at record rates
* And oil price has since tumbled
* Firm cutting costs fast to meet dividend commitments
* But drastic bailout may hurt future capacity
By Balazs Koranyi and Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, Nov 30 After the failure of its risky
exploration strategy this year, Norwegian oil firm Statoil is
cutting costs as fast and deep as it can to preserve cash for
dividends - and may be jeopardising future production in doing
so, industry insiders say.
Statoil took a big gamble by committing major
resources to what it hoped would be new discoveries in Angola,
the Norwegian Arctic and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. They all
failed, leaving two Tanzanian gas fields its only major finds in
2014.
With no new prospects to drill, and a 35 percent drop in the
price of oil since June, the company is now paying hundreds of
millions of dollars to cancel or suspend a third of its
exploration fleet in order to find the cash it needs to pay its
dividend, which so far this year equalled nearly all of its 30.9
billion crown ($4.46 bln) net profit.
"They have gambled and...bet on the wrong horses," says
Hilde-Marit Rysst, the head of labour union SAFE, which has
thousands of employees with Statoil and its contractors.
"They have spent too much and made too many commitments."
Statoil's problems are several but the root of them can be
simply put: it spent too much money on long drilling contracts
in exploration areas before ensuring there would be enough work.
Additionally, it took out those contracts at the top of the
market, paying record day rates to secure capacity.
The company also introduced a quarterly dividend in 2014,
bowing to pressure from investors, and put extra burden on cash
flow already strained by years of heavy investments.
The dividend increase came even as its production cost per
barrel jumped by a quarter since 2009, while oil prices have
fallen. Analysts estimate Statoil needs oil to rise back to $110
per barrel for it to finance investments and dividends from its
cash flow.
Oil prices recently slumped to fresh lows around $71 a
barrel after OPEC decided not to cut production despite a huge
oversupply in world markets. Analysts say Statoil's cash flow at
this price is already negative before dividends.
Compounding the company's difficulties, Statoil is without a
permanent chief executive. Helge Lund left in October for rival
BG Group - where his pay could be almost 10 times higher
- and Statoil is currently under the helm of former marketing,
processing and renewable energy chief Eldar Saetre.
"DOUBLE ERROR"
At the start of the decade Statoil revamped its exploration
strategy, faced with reserves that were starting to dwindle.
Instead of small, safe projects, the company went after what
exploration chief Tim Dodson called "high impact prospects"
around the globe, boosting spending and taking on more risk.
The strategy advocated by Dodson - a 29-year veteran of
Statoil - worked for several years and the company made big
finds in Brazil, Canada, Norway and Tanzania.
With its failure to make big finds this year, Statoil has
taken six rigs out of use, mainly in Norway and also Angola,
though it says some of these are short-term. Exiting Angola
alone cost it $350 million.
The price of many still-operational rigs is eye-watering.
One in Tanzania costs more than $700,000 a day to run even as
charter rates have fallen this year to below $400,000 per day.
"They chartered these vessels at the peak of the cycle and
they're cancelling contracts at trough of the cycle. It's a
double error," said John Olaisen, an analyst at brokerage ABG.
"They're panicking ... They should leverage up to avoid
cutting too much."
Less exploration will cut Statoil's reserves while reduced
drilling on existing fields could cut into recovery rates and
its output, analysts said. Spending cuts elsewhere, particularly
maintenance work on mature fields, could also affect its output.
NO DIVIDEND CUT
Though under pressure, the company will stand by its
dividend payments, say analysts who met Saetre on Thursday.
"Mr Saetre said he would consider a great many options
before he cuts the dividend," said Swedbank analysts Teodor
Nielsen, who attended the meeting. "We got confirmation that the
dividend is a top priority."
Even with such generous dividends still in prospect, the
Statoil stock is down 4 percent in the past year. Over the past
three years, it is down by 7 percent, underperforming all
majors, including BP, which was weighed down by the cost
of its Macondo spill.
For a graphic on oil stocks' performance this year, click
here: link.reuters.com/duq53w
For a graphic on oil stocks' over the past 3 years, click
here: link.reuters.com/fuq53w
BP, Shell, ExxonMobil and Total are all cutting costs,
laying off staff and selling assets to cope with lower oil
prices and pressure from investors for higher returns after
their 10-year spending spree.
But Statoil is cutting more than the others because its
costs are so much higher.
Statoil's Dodson declined to be interviewed and the firm
said it would announce 2015 exploration plans in February.
"They have spent and spent but should have thought more
about the long term," said Leif Sande, the head of labour union
Industri Energi.
"In past cycles they always said they would do better next
time, but when (the oil price) goes up again they forget about
that."
(Editing by Sophie Walker)