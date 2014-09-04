BRIEF-Franchise Services Of North America announces opening of four U-Save car & truck rental locations
* Announces the opening of four new U-Save car & truck rental locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Sept 4 Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil has drilled a dry well in Angola's presalt formations and failed to find commercially viable resources in a separate well in the Martin prospect in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said on Thursday.
Both wells will be abandoned, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Announces the opening of four new U-Save car & truck rental locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition