OSLO, April 21 Norway's Statoil has teamed up with Eni, Lundin Petroleum, OMV and GDF Suez to coordinate exploration activities in the Norwegian Arctic to reduce costs, it said on Tuesday.

The three-year deal, to be led by Statoil, will focus on the Barents Sea, particularly areas to be awarded next year in Norway's 23rd licencing round.

"Our goal is to increase coordination and develop cost-effective solutions for exploration in the Barents Sea in both the short and medium term," Statoil said. "We will collaborate with authorities, industry organisations and other relevant institutions to deliver on this." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)