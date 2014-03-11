GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls further in Asia amid trade jitters
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
OSLO, March 11 A consortium of 33 oil firms has awarded contracts to PGS and Schlumberger unit WesternGeco to acquire seismic data in the Norwegian sector of the southeast Barents Sea, operator Statoil said on Tuesday.
The survey covers blocks proposed for the 23rd oil licensing round on Norway's continental shelf. It is the first time the Southeast Barents Sea, an offshore zone that borders Russia, will made be available to oil firms.
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson, narrowly won approval from a Senate committee on Monday but is expected to win confirmation from the full Senate.
DETROIT, Jan 23 Some of the most popular and profitable vehicles sold in the United States by Detroit's automakers are imported from Mexico, a reality that highlights the risks for the auto industry as the Trump administration pushes to overhaul trade policy.