OSLO Dec 6 Norway's Statoil sees potential to make more discoveries off Tanzania after it made a fifth gas find off the East African country, a senior executive said on Friday.

"We see potential to increase the volumes further," Nick Maden, Statoil's head of exploration activities for the western hemisphere, told Reuters.

Statoil has a rig to drill wells in the region until early 2016. Its plan is to occupy the rig throughout 2014 and the early part of 2015. "I could envisage 5-6 wells a year, maybe 9-12 wells for the remaining (drilling) programme," he said.