OSLO Dec 6 Norway's Statoil sees
potential to make more discoveries off Tanzania after it made a
fifth gas find off the East African country, a senior executive
said on Friday.
"We see potential to increase the volumes further," Nick
Maden, Statoil's head of exploration activities for the western
hemisphere, told Reuters.
Statoil has a rig to drill wells in the region until early
2016. Its plan is to occupy the rig throughout 2014 and the
early part of 2015. "I could envisage 5-6 wells a year, maybe
9-12 wells for the remaining (drilling) programme," he said.